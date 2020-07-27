X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded X Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. X Financial has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that X Financial will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp grew its position in X Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

