Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.