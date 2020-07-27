Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.54. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

