Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $173.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $269.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $739.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.30 million to $741.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $809.45 million, with estimates ranging from $797.80 million to $821.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE CIR opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

