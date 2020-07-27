Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.60. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $337.57.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

