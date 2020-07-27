Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.28 Million

Analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post sales of $151.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.49 million. Criteo reported sales of $223.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $740.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.54 million to $804.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $771.52 million, with estimates ranging from $732.39 million to $809.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,604,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 705,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 542,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares during the period. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,268,000 after buying an additional 1,587,713 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 159,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

