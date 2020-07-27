Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report sales of $115.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $474.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.81 million to $500.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $499.21 million, with estimates ranging from $466.31 million to $553.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

SRC opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 843,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,001,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.