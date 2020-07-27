Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report $668.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $631.60 million to $694.44 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $868.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NYSE CLH opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

