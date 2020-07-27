Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Announce -$3.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.02). Copa posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 381.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($5.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.77) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Copa by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,441,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

