Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.24 Million

Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $573.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.00 million and the highest is $577.47 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $575.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

ENSG opened at $45.18 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

