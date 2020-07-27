Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Sell

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 248,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

