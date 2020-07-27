Zacks Investment Research Downgrades State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Strong Sell

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. State Auto Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

STFC opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $39,187.20. Also, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Insiders have acquired 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $892,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

