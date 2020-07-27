Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Hold

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

STNE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 542,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

