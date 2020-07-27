Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Sell

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.83. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

