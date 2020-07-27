Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Sell

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.85.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.33. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

