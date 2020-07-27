Zacks Investment Research Lowers Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ABN Amro lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec raised Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Relx by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,557,000 after buying an additional 2,644,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relx by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after buying an additional 659,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Relx by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 455,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after buying an additional 258,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 908,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 176,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

