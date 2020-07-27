Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Shares of WYND opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

