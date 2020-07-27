Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.98. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 57.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

