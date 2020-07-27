Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total transaction of $238,902.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $269.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.40. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $279.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

