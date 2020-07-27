Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

ZEN opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $448,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

