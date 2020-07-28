-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). New Age Beverages posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NBEV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.75. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.