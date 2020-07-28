$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.36.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

