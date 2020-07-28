$0.68 EPS Expected for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. PG&E posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. PG&E has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. CWM LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $15,961,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

