$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. China International Capital cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of PDD opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

