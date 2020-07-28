10,965 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nordson by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 195,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nordson by 685.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In related news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $195.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.70. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.