1,368 Shares in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $14,809,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Avnet by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

