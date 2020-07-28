$18.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $18.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.31 million and the lowest is $17.37 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.19 million to $78.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.18 million, with estimates ranging from $76.29 million to $79.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of FDUS opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

