18,443 Shares in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vale by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133,256 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,148,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vale by 143.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,371,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,478 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Vale by 86.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $25,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

VALE stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 297.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

