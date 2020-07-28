$192.44 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will post sales of $192.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $786.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.30 million to $790.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $907.25 million, with estimates ranging from $889.70 million to $924.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $576.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

