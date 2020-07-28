244 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,947,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

