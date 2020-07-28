263 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of WEX by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.20.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $163.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.22.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

