267,800 Shares in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 267,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 281.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontline by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 513,277 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $4,789,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 281.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 667,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 492,362 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE FRO opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.43. Frontline Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.