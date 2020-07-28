$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $27.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $123.35 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,110 over the last 90 days. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

