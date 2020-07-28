36,264 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 159,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.23. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

