4,596 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.