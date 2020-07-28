$57.33 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $57.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.53 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $219.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $425.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.03 million to $471.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $575.06 million, with estimates ranging from $562.49 million to $587.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

CPLG stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.60. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

