6,250 Shares in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 316.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3,427.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 644,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $1,533,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.