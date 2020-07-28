702 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 702 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Eaton Vance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eaton Vance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

EV opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

