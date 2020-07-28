7,101 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TCF Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 474,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

