8,400 Shares in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 166.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 82,707 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

FGB opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.46.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

