90,000 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $445,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

