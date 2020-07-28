Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $77.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $71.63 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 107727949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

