Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,337 TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $18,687,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $4,637,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $4,343,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $3,184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

