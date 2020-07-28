Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $115,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $13,364,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 18.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.74. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,514. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

