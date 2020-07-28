Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $115,000 in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 245,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000.

Get Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAN opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.