Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 515.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 61,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $505.55 million, a PE ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

