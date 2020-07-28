AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,139,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after purchasing an additional 949,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

