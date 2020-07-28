Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.60 ($9.66) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.85 ($13.31).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €10.12 ($11.37) on Monday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a twelve month high of €11.76 ($13.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

