Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 184,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,087,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.