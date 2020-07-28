Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$12.23 on Monday. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.99 million and a P/E ratio of -25.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is -339.51%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

